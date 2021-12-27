RAW Preview: Important match happening after 2-week delay, 19-time champion to suffer stunning upset?

Welcome to the final edition of RAW Preview for 2021. It's been a great year for WWE, and the Monday night show has largely been better than a few in recent years.

While the red brand hasn't been without its slumps, the company will look to end its final live show of the year (as SmackDown won't be live) with a bang. Another stacked episode has been announced, and superstars will try to finish the year with momentum on their side.

Here is what you need to look forward to for the final episode of RAW in 2021:

#7. The RK-Bronament finally resumes on RAW

The RK-Bronament was announced in early December. It was a mini-tournament featuring four teams - The Dirty Dawgs, The Mysterios, The Alpha Academy, and The Street Profits.

It was The Mysterios and The Street Profits who emerged victorious, setting up a number one contender's match in the process. However, it was soon announced that the RK-Bronament would be postponed to December 27th without too much of an explanation given.

In that time, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins were absent, but the other three teams have thrived in their own way. Last week, The Mysterios picked up yet another win as they turned out to be AJ Styles and Omos' final opponents as a tag team.

The Alpha Academy has been busy with Randy Orton, and one member might even have his number. As for The Dirty Dawgs, they have been looming around Damian Priest and have been in United States title contention.

However, RK-Bro still needs an opponent for Day 1, and we will find out who that is tonight as The Mysterios take on The Street Profits in the RK-Bronament final.

As of now, it's hard to predict who will walk out with the title opportunity. While Rey and Dominik Mysterio experienced a recent slump, they have also picked up momentum with a good set of wins in December.

They will look to take that a step further by ending 2021 and starting 2022 in the best way possible. It could all change with two important wins.

As for The Street Profits, it wouldn't be surprising to see them earn the number one contender's spot. They have always been a top tag team and enjoyed reigns on both main roster brands in 2020.

Can Ford and Dawkins turn it around and eventually become the next RAW Tag Team Champions?

