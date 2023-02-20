WWE RAW Preview: Is Bray Wyatt coming to confront Bobby Lashley tonight? Exploring potential start of the rivalry

Tonight's WWE RAW preview only features two exciting matches so far. However, another possible addition was hinted at on last week's episode of SmackDown. Bobby Lashley may have gotten a controversial win against Brock Lesnar, but Bray Wyatt is looking to be his next rival.

Lashley and Wyatt's meeting on the February 20, 2023 episode of RAW is highly possible. Aside from the warning that the SmackDown star declared on Friday, The Eater of Worlds is not new to paying the Red brand a visit every now and then ever since his return.

Alexa Bliss has crossed paths with Bray since the latter's return in October. His logo would appear during her segments and matches, and Uncle Howdy even paid the RAW star a visit. With this in mind, it's possible Bobby may experience the mind games first before their actual meeting.

Since Bray Wyatt is most likely not alone with the presence of Uncle Howdy, Bobby Lashley might also seek out his own ally. With multiple reports of The Hurt Business reuniting, it's a wonder if this is the rivalry that would see the group back together.

There are only a few shows left prior to WrestleMania 39. It would definitely be interesting to see if the fallout episode from the Elimination Chamber event will kickstart the feud between the two stars.

WWE RAW Preview: Which superstars are confirmed for tonight's episode?

Austin Theory retained the United States Championship at the Elimination Chamber. Right after the event, he stated in the post-show press conference that he would host an open challenge for the title. Not long after, this was immediately challenged by Edge. Tonight's episode will feature the aforementioned match and see if a new champion is crowned.

Another match present in tonight's WWE RAW preview is a grudge match between Dolph Ziggler and Mustafa Ali. The two stars haven't seen each other eye-to-eye in recent weeks, and will finally get to settle their differences in the upcoming episode.

Multiple other superstars that are not present for the WWE RAW preview might also be present. Seth Rollins was attacked by Logan Paul during the recent premium live event, causing the former the US title. Meanwhile, Asuka won the Women's Elimination Chamber match. It will be interesting to see if Bianca Belair will meet her opponent at WrestleMania 39 tonight as well.

With The Grandest Stage of Them All only a few shows away, fans should definitely look out for more exciting and surprising moments in future episodes.

