WWE RAW preview: Is Brock Lesnar on Roman Reigns' side? Decoding actions amid rising Bloodline tension

For tonight's WWE RAW preview, it was advertised that Brock Lesnar will answer Cody Rhodes' challenge after the latter's attack during a previous episode. However, some might also consider that the actions that took place might be related to a deal with The Bloodline.

The American Nightmare and The Beast Incarnate was scheduled to face Bloodline in a tag team match on WWE RAW after WrestleMania 39. However, their match was cut after Lesnar viciously attacked Rhodes before the bout even took place. While the chaos occurred, Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman simply left the ring.

For now, it's safe to say that Lesnar's attack has nothing to do with The Bloodline. It was previously mentioned that one of the main reasons for it was because Brock was mad at Rhodes for headlining WrestleMania 39, while Lesnar opened the show. Still, there are a few possibilities as to why an unlikely alliance might be brewing.

On an April 7, 2023, episode of SmackDown, Heyman refused to address the reasons why his former partner attacked Cody. Lesnar was also banned from challenging for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship after he lost at SummerSlam 2022. Lesnar may have struck a deal with The Bloodline stating that if he weakens Cody, he could get another title match in the future.

Still, it remains to be seen for tonight's WWE RAW if Lesnar's attack is truly related to The Bloodline, or if it's just for his own personal agenda.

WWE RAW preview: Will Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes be confirmed tonight for Backlash?

The Backlash Premium Live event is approaching and is scheduled to take place on May 6, 2023, in Puerto Rico. As of the moment, no matches have been confirmed, but that might change for tonight's WWE RAW.

According to reports from WRKD Wrestling, The Beast Incarnate vs. The American Nightmare will be confirmed for the Backlash event on tonight's WWE RAW episode.

In a separate report from PWInsider Elite via SEScoops, the Stamford-based promotion planned to have this match as they want to push Puerto Rico as a travel destination, similar to what they do with Saudi Arabia and even the United Kingdom. This is why a major match containing top stars is reportedly slated to headline the event.

WWE @WWE - @CodyRhodes "Is that what you think when you look at ME, Brock Lesnar? VICTIM?" "Is that what you think when you look at ME, Brock Lesnar? VICTIM?" 😤 - @CodyRhodes https://t.co/E6zhtl1s7s

It remains to be seen what will transpire tonight on the Monday show regarding the feud between Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes.

