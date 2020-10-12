WWE RAW Preview- Major battle royal, Mustafa Ali breaks his silence and Seth Rollins bids farewell

This week's episode of WWE RAW is not one you can afford to miss, because Night 2 of the draft is scheduled to happen during the show. In addition to the Draft, a lot of other things have also been announced, and WWE RAW's pretty much guaranteed to be an episode to watch out for.

So let's have a look at the season finale so to speak of WWE RAW. One glance at the card and you know that the show is going to go out with a real bang.

Without further ado, here's how the existing card looks currently.

#5 Dual branded battle royal to determine Asuka's next challenger on WWE RAW officially announced

Even though the rosters will officially be split up following WWE RAW, both WWE RAW and SmackDown stars will have a chance to get in line for the prestigious RAW Women's Championship when they take each other on in a Battle Royal. Will someone like Mandy Rose have a chance to make her presence felt on the WWE RAW brand? Or will someone like Charlotte Flair show up once again to make an instant impression on WWE RAW?

Asuka has been a very good representative for the WWE RAW Women's Division in the absence of Becky Lynch but there is only so much that a champion can do in the absence of strong challengers. Could Bayley be drafted to the SmackDown brand and start a feud with Asuka that stretches out for weeks and months? Especially if Sasha Banks becomes the SmackDown Women's Champion at Hell in a Cell 2020?

So many possibilities exist, but what is necessary to note is that just about anyone could show up in the Battle Royal on WWE RAW. Could it be a Superstar from the past or even NXT?