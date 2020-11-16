WWE RAW Preview- Major title change, Roman Reigns shows up to set up a dream match?

Once again, only two matches may have been announced for WWE RAW this week, but at the same time, it is not too difficult to guess what could happen on this week's show based on the events of the week prior. So, to get you geared up and pumped before next week's show, we present your weekly WWE RAW preview, served hot and fresh for your reading pleasure.

Of course, a lot could change between now and the show, and some matches could be set up during WWE RAW as well. But from what we know thus far, this seems like a very likely card, with how things stand.

#5 Could The Hurt Business upset The New Day to become the brand new WWE RAW Tag Team Champions, changing the Survivor Series card?

The Hurt Business actually scored a huge victory over The New Day not long ago and they have a big chance at becoming the WWE RAW Tag Team Champions on this week's show. It would make sense for them to upset The New Day, considering that they are heels and that The Street Profits are pure babyfaces. Plus, it allows The New Day to recapture the WWE RAW Tag Team Championships and add another victory to their record.

Don't forget that The Hurt Business has the numbers advantage and both Bobby Lashley and MVP could interfere in the proceedings resulting in a massive victory for their boys.

This is how WWE.com describes the WWE RAW Tag Team Championship match, which has massive Survivor Series 2020 consequences:

Will The Hurt Business indeed take care of business and go on to face SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Street Profits at Survivor Series? Or will The Power of Positivity prevail once more