WWE RAW Preview: March 25th, 2019

Rohit Nath
751   //    25 Mar 2019, 19:10 IST

E

We're on the penultimate RAW before WrestleMania. It's incredible to think that we're hardly a couple of weeks away from the show of shows, but once again. it's finally here. Drew McIntyre made the headlines again, this time taking out another member of The Shield in Seth Rollins.

McIntyre even confronted Brock Lesnar to start things off, only to be attacked and chased away by Universal title contender Seth Rollins. Kurt Angle had a dream match against Chad Gable and officially announced that Baron Corbin will be his final WrestleMania opponent, much to the dismay of the WWE Universe.

Ronda Rousey would have her final defence of the RAW Women's Championship, defeating Dana Brooke in a matter of seconds before getting involved with security. It was her husband Travis Browne who ended up getting involved in the action as well. A legend offered to come out of retirement and more, but that was last week. This week, there's quite a bit to look forward to and here's what's going down!

#5 It's about to get Rowdy in Boston!

Ronda Rousey defeated Dana Brooke in quick fashion last week to retain the RAW Women's Championship. However, the seconds of action in the ring wasn't enough, and she would then launch another attack on Brooke and subsequently security, not really caring about a fine being slapped on her again.

Her husband Travis Browne was ringside, and the UFC Heavyweight would get involved as well, punching the security before walking out with Ronda Rousey. With just two weeks remaining, will Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair have something to say about it?

Will they also appear on RAW again to confront the RAW Women's Champion? One thing is for sure, it's going to be a heated face-off when it does happen on Monday Night RAW.

Rohit Nath
Rohit is an avid wrestling fan and aspiring Sports Psychologist.
