RAW before SummerSlam Preview: Possible spoiler on Lashley vs Goldberg, 18-time Champion to lose before winning title

It's the RAW before SummerSlam and things are getting exciting! SummerSlam is set to be the biggest pay-per-view of the WWE calendar year, at least from a crowd attendance standpoint.

It's now been a month since crowds have been back and it certainly makes a difference to the product. On RAW, we will see the company wrapping up feuds and stories as we head into SummerSlam.

Who will walk out with the most momentum on the Red brand? Who will eventually walk out victorious at The Biggest Party of the Summer? We focus on five of the most important feuds on RAW and what to look forward to tonight before SummerSlam 2021:

#5. Goldberg and Bobby Lashley to have an All Mighty face-off on RAW

Who will stand tall in RAW's marquee feud?

The marquee or main match from the Red brand this SummerSlam will be Bobby Lashley vs. Goldberg for the WWE Championship. On the RAW after Money in the Bank 2021, the latter returned to announce that he's next in line for Lashley.

It took a while for The All Mighty and MVP to accept the challenge, refusing to dignify him with a response at first. However, after MVP seemingly provoked/threatened Goldberg's son Gage, Bobby Lashley finally accepted the challenge.

The only issue is that the Hall of Famer appears every alternate week on RAW. Since this is the final episode before the upcoming pay-per-view, it makes sense for him to appear. The two will face off once more before their blockbuster clash.

We've seen Goldberg spear MVP, but not to Bobby Lashley. So far, the WWE Champion has escaped the wrath of the former, but that will only be until SummerSlam.

Either way, we expect a physical altercation to happen on this week's show, with Goldberg possibly standing tall. This would almost certainly confirm that Lashley will walk out of the pay-per-view with the WWE title intact.

Another possible reason why Bobby Lashley could retain his title this Sunday is the fact that Goldberg confirmed himself that he is contracted to wrestle twice a year for WWE up until 2023.

Having already faced Drew McIntyre at the 2021 Royal Rumble, The Biggest Party of the Summer might very well be the last time we see him this year.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Kaushik Das