WWE RAW Preview: Rey Mysterio defends the US Championship, huge debut in store (December 23, 2019)

Seth Rollins challenges for the WWE United States Championship

This week's episode of RAW will not actually be live. The show was taped after last week's live episode in Des Moines, Iowa.

We have two big matches on the card tonight. In the first one, Randy Orton teams up with the Viking Raiders to take on all three members of The OC and in the second big match, Rey Mysterio defends the WWE United States Championship against Seth Rollins.

Randy Orton and the Viking Raiders join forces to take on The OC

Tonight, AJ Styles and The OC have a tough fight ahead of them

We start off with the first of the two big matches on tonight's schedule. We have 13-time World Champion Randy Orton joining hands with the RAW Tag Team Champions - the Viking Raiders - to take on The Phenomenal One and The OC.

Things have been heated between 'The OC' and 'The Viking Raiders' since the 'best tag-team in the world' answered the Raiders' challenge at WWE TLC. The match ended with a countout and the two teams have been feuding since then.

As for 'The Viper' Randy Orton, he has had his crosshairs trained at Styles for a while now. It looks like the duo will continue their feud heading into January's Royal Rumble PPV.

Chelsea Green makes her in-ring debut

Chelsea Green faces a tough task on her RAW debut

WWE signed Chelsea Green last year and we will finally get to see her making an in-ring debut on the Red brand later tonight as she goes one-on-one with 'The Queen' Charlotte Flair.

