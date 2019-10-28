WWE RAW Preview: Seth Rollins faces former tag champion in Falls Count Anywhere Match, Hogan and Flair to make special appearance

Both Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair will be on RAW tonight

Tonight's episode of WWE RAW takes place from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO. WWE legends Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan have already been announced for tonight's RAW ahead of their two teams going at it at Crown Jewel later this week. Also announced for RAW tonight is a special 'Divorce Court' edition of the King's Court featuring Jerry Lawler.

We also have a rematch from last week as Ricochet squares off with Drew McIntyre in singles action. RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch faces Kairi Sane on RAW for the first time ever. WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins will also be in action on RAW tonight as he faces Erick Rowan, who was recently drafted to RAW from SmackDown. 'The Architect' faces Rowan in a Falls Count Anywhere Match days before his showdown with The Fiend at Crown Jewel.

#5 Seth Rollins faces Erick Rowan in a Falls Count Anywhere match

The biggest match of tonight's episode of RAW sees WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins in action days before he defends his title against The Fiend at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

Rollins faces Wyatt's former protege Erick Rowan on RAW tonight in a Falls Count Anywhere Match. Rowan had received a mini push on SmackDown before being drafted over to RAW and will be looking to make an instant impression. For Rollins it isn't just about winning tonight, but also preserving himself for Thursday's Crown Jewel match against The Fiend. Rollins will want to end this one as quickly as possible, but that's easier said than done.

