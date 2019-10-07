RAW Preview: Undefeated World Champion makes big debut, Rivalry to end with huge stipulation match (October 7th, 2019)

Seth Rollins' face describes the reaction to the main event of Hell in a Cell

Welcome to the final edition of RAW Preview in the Wild Card era. The WWE Draft begins this Friday Night on SmackDown and will officially mark the conclusion of the Wild Card rule. It's been a decent few months, but it's clear that having two separate brands is the best way to go about.

We're in the fallout of a rather interesting PPV in Hell in a Cell 2019. By interesting, we mean the fan reaction at the end and how everything was handled. Now, we know that fans aren't happy about the PPV, but there is a silver lining - whenever there's an average to below-average PPV, the RAW that follows it usually delivers in a big and unexpected way. It was clear that WWE was trying to wrap a lot of things up during the show but all of it felt too rushed and forced, except for a couple of really good matches.

Putting the frustration aside, we look at the upcoming RAW and what to look forward to!

#5. Natalya vs Lacey Evans concludes with a Last Woman Standing match

The blow-off match

The big rivalry is all set to conclude tonight on RAW. So far, Evans has been getting the upper hand with victories over Natalya, but in a last-minute match at Hell in a Cell in the pre-show, Natalya managed to make Evans tap.

Not only that, but she gave her a taste of her own medicine as she hit the former Marine Corps with a Women's Right of her own. While she had the last laugh at Hell in a Cell 2019, we're going to see who will stand tall in the conclusion of the rivalry.

It's a good time to have this match since the draft is coming and the two women will likely be separated by brands.

