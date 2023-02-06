WWE RAW Preview: Which returning superstar is more likely to seal the Elimination Chamber spot tonight?

The WWE RAW Preview for the February 6, 2023 episode of the Monday show showcased three qualifying matches for the Elimination Chamber event. Interestingly, one of the qualifying bouts will have two returning stars competing.

Carmella and Piper Niven will be in action in a fatal four-way match against Michin and Candice LeRae for the final spot in the Women's Elimination Chamber Match. The winner of the Chamber match will then get a chance to face Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39.

It's possible that Carmella might take the spot for the Women's Chamber match. Prior to her absence, she feuded with Belair for the title. However, it also looks like she is setting up a feud with Asuka. The Japanese star might also cause The Princess of Staten Island the match for tonight. With this in mind, Niven could instead have the final spot.

Raquel Rodriguez, Nikki Kross, Liv Morgan, Asuka, and Natalya have already qualified for the Chamber match. The first four were the runner-ups during the Women's Royal Rumble match. Meanwhile, The Queen of Harts was able to qualify during her qualifying match last week on SmackDown.

WWE RAW Preview: Which other matches are advertised for tonight?

The other two qualifying matches for tonight are for the Chamber match for the United States Championship. Montez Ford will face Elias while Damian Priest will battle it out against Angelo Dawkins for the final two spots. Right now, Austin Theory, Seth Rollins, Johnny Gargano, and Bronson Reed have already secured their spots for the match.

One of the most anticipated matches in the WWE RAW Preview for tonight is the bout between Bayley and Becky Lynch inside the steel cage. After their match was canceled on RAW's 30th Anniversary, the rivals will finally meet inside the structure. After personal exchanges in last week's episode, it's no wonder if the tension has heightened for both stars.

Meanwhile, it looks like a match for the upcoming premium live event will also be announced for the episode. According to Xero News, Edge and Beth Phoenix versus Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley will be announced for the February 6, 2023 episode of the show. It will be interesting to see how this will play out, as Damian Priest is the only Judgment Day member advertised for tonight's WWE RAW Preview.

It remains to be seen which matches and superstars will appear in the upcoming episode even though they're not in the WWE RAW Preview for tonight.

Poll : 0 votes