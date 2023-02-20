WWE Raw Preview: Will Brock Lesnar show up in Ottawa tonight? Possible clue found

After the events of Elimination Chamber, Brock Lesnar's return on WWE RAW is under doubt. The Beast Incarnate lost to Bobby Lashley in a manner unfitting of the heavyweight. He has no excuses to pick a fight again but it seems like he isn't done with Lashley yet.

Let us rewind to the Elimination Chamber proceedings. Lesnar snapped after the referee gave a disqualification victory to Lashley, having seen him low blow The All Mighty. He planted both his rival and the referee with thunderous F5s while the crowd egged him on.

Following the mayhem, Brock Lesnar walked out of the arena but not before giving a subtle hint about his next WWE RAW appearance. The Beast warned Bobby Lashley, saying "I will see you" from the entrance ramp before heading backstage. Their story isn't over yet although Bray Wyatt is seemingly Lashley's next challenger.

The 10-time world champion is in deep waters due to his post-match attack on a referee followed by the destruction of property. Fans fear that he will be suspended on the upcoming show. However, Brock Lesnar might leave only after making another emphatic statement by destroying Bobby Lashley on WWE RAW.

The Beast is currently 2-1 down in singles matches against Bobby Lashley. His next opponent is rumored to be Intercontinental Champion Gunther. The plans aren't in effect though and both superstars are also on different brands.

WWE RAW Superstar Brock Lesnar went off-script in his fight against Bobby Lashley

Lesnar seemed to be in trouble from the beginning of his match against Lashley at the Elimination Chamber. He got softened by multiple Spears, streamlining The All Mighty's execution of the Hurt Lock. The Beast was forced to play dirty rather than submit to his opponent.

The chaos created by The Beast after the bout seemed fitting of his vengeful character. Brock Lesnar venting his frustration on WWE officials has become a common theme as of late. Yet, he took it a bit further than expected in Montreal.

Bryan Alvarez of WON reported that Lesnar's second F5 on the referee was unscripted. This is probably why the bump looked awkward. He caught the dazed Chad Patton and sent him crashing into the broken announcer's table.

A similar incident happened when Bobby Lashley eliminated Brock Lesnar from the Men's Royal Rumble match. A furious Lesnar attacked the referee at ringside and threw him over the barricade in another off-script moment.

