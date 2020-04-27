Seth Rollins making a statement to Drew McI

Welcome to this week's edition of WWE RAW Preview! We're only 13 days away from Money in the Bank 2020 - the next PPV stop. The card is beginning to shape up well and we seem to have two incredible Money in the Bank 'corporate' ladder matches lined up.

Last week saw WWE build towards the PPV, with many interesting segments and potential matches to look forward to tonight. Although there's a limited roster working right now, it appears as though most superstars are getting opportunities to shine.

This week looks to be a good one and it's the second-last RAW before Money in the Ban 2020. Here's what you need to look forward to!

#5. Will The Man make an appearance?

Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 36

Becky Lynch has taken a slight step back after WrestleMania 36, where she defeated Shayna Baszler to retain the RAW Women's Championship. A full year into her title reign, the big question is as to who's next.

By normal logic, Baszler wouldn't be deserving of a title shot since she still lost clean at WrestleMania, however dusty a finish it was. However, there seems to be a lack of challengers in the RAW Women's division right now.

With Charlotte Flair standing strong as the NXT Women's Champion, it appears as though The Queen of Spades could still be in line for a title shot. She qualified for the Money in the Bank ladder match in less than two weeks, which means that she's unlikely to get a title shot at the PPV.

However, winning the Money in the Bank briefcase could do that for her and virtually guarantee her as the next RAW Women's Champion. Despite her place in the match, we wouldn't be surprised to see the WrestleMania 36 rivalry restart.