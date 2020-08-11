RAW kicked off with the contract signing of Seth Rollins and Dominik Mysterio for the SummerSlam match. Samoa Joe was moderating and said that it was shameful that a Superstar like Rollins would force a newbie like Dominik to face him in a match.

Rollins played the victim and then mocked Dom before telling him that he can bring the Kendo Stick and any other weapon because he wouldn't last 10 seconds in the ring with Rollins. They both signed the contracts and Rollins told Dom to leave his ring before his match with Humberto Carrillo.

Seth Rollins vs. Humberto Carrillo

Dominick took a brutal beating on RAW

We returned to RAW after a break and Carrillo was unloading on Rollins who left the ring before sending Carrillo into the barricades. Rollins returned to the ring as Dominick returned with the Kendo stick and was hanging around at ringside.

In the ring, Carrillo reversed a top rope move and before Murphy could interfere, Dominik took him down with the weapon. Rollins took advantage of the confusion and hit a powerbomb followed by the stomp for the win.

Result: Seth Rollins def. Humberto Carrillo

After the match, Murphy and Rollins attacked Dominik. Dom tried to fight back but Rollins caught him with the Kendo stick and kept beating him with it in the ring. They tied him up on the ropes and hit him in the chest while Rollins mocked Rey and his son.

Murphy took out a bunch of Kendo sticks and they started hitting him from both sides till Dom broke free and Rollins went for the stomp but decided to retreat instead.

Match rating: B

We got a recap of Retribution's attacks on RAW and SmackDown last week before the show continued. Andrade, Vega, and Garza were out and Zelina Vega said that she was not involved in poisoning Montez Ford.