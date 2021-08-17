RAW Results: RK-Bro reunites; Top champion pinned

Randy Orton kicked off RAW and said he didn't owe anyone anything and that he would have won last week's match against AJ Styles, with or without Riddle's help. He promised to take down Omos tonight by himself when Riddle walked out.

"I was hitting RKOs in your honor but I wasn't doing them right, so you had to teach me how to hit a proper RKO!"



Orton wasn't too happy to see him and Riddle said that Randy hit him with the RKO to teach him the proper way to use the move. The Original Bro said that he had learned his lesson and asked Orton if they could bring back RKO.

AJ Styles and Omos walked out before Orton could answer and taunted both of them, telling Randy to RKO himself. AJ said that Omos will take out the Viper tonight. Styles then challenged Riddle to a match right away and Riddle agreed.

Riddle vs. AJ Styles on RAW

Randy walked out as the match began and the distraction caused Riddle to be taken down to the mat for a near fall by Styles. Riddle managed to get the upper hand and hit AJ with a big slam before The Phenomenal One took over again.

Styles went outside where Riddle bounced his head off the apron and hit a running kick to the outside before getting a dive from the top rope. After a break on RAW, Riddle hit a German Suplex for a near fall before countering the Styles Clash.

AJ locked in the Calf Crusher and Riddle barely reached the bottom rope to break it. Riddle was setting up for the Floating Bro but Omos distracted him from ringside before AJ took him down and hit him with the Styles Clash for the win on RAW.

Result: AJ Styles def. Riddle

Grade: B

Riddle was backstage on RAW and said that he hadn't given up on RK-Bro for so long but Randy deserting him today made him very sad.

