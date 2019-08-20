WWE RAW Results August 19th, 2019: Winners, Grades, Video Highlights for latest Monday Night RAW

Roman Reigns opened the show and was appalled by the attacks on him in the recent week. He mentioned how much he detested his attackers for not having the guts to face him in the ring and instead attack him when he had his guard down.

Dolph Ziggler interfered The Big Dog and was not happy about the support Roman was getting from the WWE Universe. Ziggler shocked everyone by hitting a sudden Superkick on Roman and a match was made official as a brawl broke out between the two.

Roman Reigns vs. Dolph Ziggler

Dolph had control of the match until Roman reversed a charge to the corner, sending Ziggler out to the floor. Roman then headed out there as well, nailing Ziggler with the drive-by. Dolph Ziggler nailed a DDT and got two near falls on the former Universal Champion. Ziggler hit a second Zigzag and Roman kicked out yet again.

Ziggler mocked Roman by doing the arm-pump motion and stomped his feet on the canvas and went for the Sweet Chin Music which was reversed into a Superman Punch by Roman. Roman went for a spear but Ziggler turned it into a Famouser. Ziggler was looking to end things but The Big Dog instead hit a spear and got the three count, winning the match.

Result: Roman Reigns def. Dolph Ziggler

Match rating: B

Becky Lynch was criticizing Sasha Banks and her 'dollar store glasses' when we cut to Jerry 'the King' Lawler who was in the ring. He introduced us to the competitors of the King of the Ring tournament and made his predictions when the lights began to go out. Lawler ran out of the ring and made it to the stage when the Fiend caught him from behind with the mandible claw before dissapearing into the darkness.

Segment rating: A

