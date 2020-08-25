Drew McIntyre kicked off WWE RAW, our third night at the WWE Thunderdome, to celebrate his title defense from last night at SummerSlam. He said Randy Orton was at his best but at SummerSlam, Drew was that much better than him. He added that Randy calls himself the greatest wrestler ever after beating Edge but now that he was beaten by McIntyre, it made him even better than Orton.

Randy attacked Drew after he said that he would be ready for Orton if he still wanted a fight. Randy dragged Drew to the backstage area and hit a punt on the concrete floor. Officials came out to stop Randy and Drew took a second punt before Orton finally gave up.

Backstage on RAW, Nia Jax was seen even though she was suspended. Shayna Baszler got up with her and they had a harsh exchange, essentially calling each other ugly.

Bayley vs. Shayna Baszler

Nia Jax came out before the match started to watch the match from ringside. Bayley started off strong but was shut down by Baszler who dropped her with a right hook. Banks went for an early interference and gave Bayley a small advantage.

Baszler was sent outside the ring and Nia got involved and started attacking her. Jax slammed her on the apron and sent her into the ring before the Golden Role models were cheering for her. Jax turned to Banks & Bayley and then Baszler joined her as they stared down the women's tag champs on RAW.

Result: DNF

Match rating: B

Backstage, Kevin Owens called his guest Aleister Black because the KO Show was next on RAW.

Owens was out on RAW after a break and called out Black for the KO Show. Aleister was wearing an eyepatch and had some PTSD about the ring steps.