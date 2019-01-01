WWE RAW Results December 31st 2018, latest Monday Night Raw winners, video highlights

The road to Royal Rumble began with the New Year's Eve special episode of Monday Night RAW. The first match of the night was a steel cage match between former teammates, Drew McIntyre & Dolph Ziggler, both of whom have come to hate each other in recent weeks.

Dolph Ziggler vs. Drew Mcintyre - Steel Cage Match

Ziggler was destroyed by his former 'best friend'

Ziggler landed a blow on McIntyre and tried to get out of the cage but was brought back inside. The Scottish Psychopath landed a huge chop and then a vertical suplex. McIntyre dominated at the start but Ziggler countered with a nice DDT and both men were down.

Ziggler tried to take control with a few punches, but McIntyre landed a huge headbutt as Ziggler went down. McIntyre tried to escape the steel cage but Ziggler followed him and tried to bring his opponent back inside. The two then exchanged a few punches before Ziggler threw McIntyre's face into the cage, as we headed into a break.

Ziggler landed a headbutt on McIntyre and once again tried to get out through the door. McIntyre pushed the door onto Ziggler's head as both men were down. Ziggler tried to crawl out of the door, but McIntyre rushed to grab Ziggler and bring him back to the middle of the ring. Ziggler landed another Famouser and McIntyre kicked out once more.

Ziggler climbed up to the top of the cage, but McIntyre followed him and landed a HUGE superplex from the top. McIntyre threw Ziggler face first into the cage as he once again went on to taunt Ziggler and then fling him onto the cage as he demanded a fight. Ziggler countered somehow with a ZigZag.

Ziggler tried to set up a superkick, but McIntyre landed a huge Claymore Kick and admired what he'd done to Ziggler, smiling devilishly. He then landed another Claymore Kick before getting the three count and the win.

Result: Drew Mcintyre def. Dolph Ziggler

Ziggler asked McIntyre "is that's all you got", to which McIntyre returned to the ring with a steel chair, placing it between Ziggler's face and the cage. He landed another Claymore Kick to Ziggler's face.

McIntyre got on the mic and said that the Ziggler "chapter" was over. He added that he is the King of RAW and that he will become the King of the WWE when he wins Royal Rumble, and then win the Universal Championship. McIntyre returned to the ring once again to land the fourth and final Claymore Kick on Ziggler.

