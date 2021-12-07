×
Create
Notifications

RAW Results: Controversial finish to main event; Former WWE Champion attacks Owens, Rollins and Big E

It was an interesting night on RAW!
It was an interesting night on RAW!
Jojo
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Dec 07, 2021 10:05 AM IST
Listicle

RAW kicked off after a short promo from Seth Rollins talking about how Kevin Owens weaseled his way into his title match at WWE Day 1. We got short segments from Big E and Owens before we headed for the opening match.

IT'S MONDAY NIGHT!That means it's time for @WWERollins and #WWERaw!HA HA ha HAAAAAA. https://t.co/h9OsxPoI7X

Big E vs. Kevin Owens - Steel Cage Match on RAW

Somewhere right now, @AJStylesOrg just winced...@FightOwensFight#WWERaw https://t.co/UWh3QsOWed

Owens tried to escape the cage by climbing out early on but Big E caught him and slammed him into the cage wall and dropped him on the ropes. E took Owens down with a big tackle into the cage wall before tossing him back onto them over and over.

The risk pays off once, but NOT twice for @WWEBigE...Can the #WWEChampion vanquish @FightOwensFight in this #SteelCageMatch?! #WWERaw https://t.co/HT71kqFHOE

Owens dodged a dive from the Champ, sending Big E into the cage wall before we headed for a break.

Back on RAW, Owens hit a huge dive from the ropes and took Big E out. The WWE Champion was trying to walk out of the cage but Owens caught E and dragged him back to the middle of the ring.

😲😲😲😲😲@FightOwensFight brings the fight to @WWEBigE in this #SteelCageMatch on #WWERaw! https://t.co/1E2TUx3PKd

Owens tried to climb out once more but Big E stopped him before taking a sunset flip bomb from the ropes. Owens hit a Superkick and the Cannonball before getting a near fall on the champ.

👀@FightOwensFight#SteelCageMatch#WWERaw https://t.co/GdVjN0y7bn

Owens and Big E were near the cage door and KO locked in a Boston Crab but Big E nearly crawled out the door with Kevin on his back. However, Rollins ran in and shut the door in their faces, making sure the match continued.

The jerk store just made a delivery...@WWERollins#SteelCageMatch#WWERaw https://t.co/x9jP0yMgR7

Big E took a Frog Splash after another break and Owens got a near fall before dodging the Big Ending. Owens hit a Powerbomb for a near fall before almost making his way outside the cage. Big E dragged him back in before hitting a Big Ending from the second rope.

Owens tried to stop Big E from crawling out of the cage but the WWE Champion made his way out and picked up the win.

Result: Big E def. Kevin Owens

BIG CAGE ENDING!!!@WWEBigE#SteelCageMatch#WWERaw https://t.co/mxNa4FOGV4

Grade: B+

1 / 8 NEXT
Edited by Alan John
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी