RAW Results: Controversial finish to main event; Former WWE Champion attacks Owens, Rollins and Big E

RAW kicked off after a short promo from Seth Rollins talking about how Kevin Owens weaseled his way into his title match at WWE Day 1. We got short segments from Big E and Owens before we headed for the opening match.

Big E vs. Kevin Owens - Steel Cage Match on RAW

Owens tried to escape the cage by climbing out early on but Big E caught him and slammed him into the cage wall and dropped him on the ropes. E took Owens down with a big tackle into the cage wall before tossing him back onto them over and over.

Owens dodged a dive from the Champ, sending Big E into the cage wall before we headed for a break.

Back on RAW, Owens hit a huge dive from the ropes and took Big E out. The WWE Champion was trying to walk out of the cage but Owens caught E and dragged him back to the middle of the ring.

Owens tried to climb out once more but Big E stopped him before taking a sunset flip bomb from the ropes. Owens hit a Superkick and the Cannonball before getting a near fall on the champ.

Owens and Big E were near the cage door and KO locked in a Boston Crab but Big E nearly crawled out the door with Kevin on his back. However, Rollins ran in and shut the door in their faces, making sure the match continued.

Big E took a Frog Splash after another break and Owens got a near fall before dodging the Big Ending. Owens hit a Powerbomb for a near fall before almost making his way outside the cage. Big E dragged him back in before hitting a Big Ending from the second rope.

Owens tried to stop Big E from crawling out of the cage but the WWE Champion made his way out and picked up the win.

Result: Big E def. Kevin Owens

Grade: B+

1 / 8 NEXT

Edited by Alan John