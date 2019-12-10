WWE RAW Results December 9th, 2019: Winners, Grades, Video Highlights for latest Monday Night RAW

It was not a good night for Becky and Owens

RAW kicked off with Jerry 'The King' Lawler in the ring and he called Rusev and Lana to the ring. They both sat down and Lana started yelling about how she used to love Rusev but the fans ruined it with the 'Rusev Day' chants and she felt like she was being overlooked.

They then bickered for some minutes and we saw a recap of last week's events before Lana started crying and Rusev was ready to sign the divorce papers. Lana wanted to sign first but then they couldn't decide who gets to keep the dog.

Lana signed the papers but Rusev said he wanted something before he could sign, a match with Bobby Lashley. Just as Rusev finished signing, Lashley attacked him. Rusev put him through a table before the segment ended.

Segment rating: B

Backstage, Kevin Owens was still convinced that the AOP and Rollins were in cahoots. He said that he managed to escape from the AOP last week and was now looking for them. Rey Mysterio offered help with the situation and passed off his pipe-weapon-thingie to KO.

Matt Hardy was out next and Drew McIntyre came out and started talking trash about Matt's children before offering him a way out of the match. Hardy attacked Drew and hit the Twist Of Fate before the match began for realsies.

Matt Hardy vs. Drew McIntyre

A great match from the veteran Matt Hardy

McIntyre missed a big move and went into the ring post before Matt followed up with a Side Effect and a two-count. Hardy did the DELETE chants and then looked for another Twist of Fate but Drew countered it. Matt landed a backslide but Drew reversed into a Future Shock DDT. McIntyre was in the corner and hit a Claymore Kick for the win.

Result: Drew McIntyre def. Matt Hardy

Match rating: B

