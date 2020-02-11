WWE RAW Results February 10th, 2020: Winners, Grades, Video Highlights for latest Monday Night RAW

Becky was brutally attacked while Edge's former rival came out to defend him

Seth Rollins kicked off RAW with AOP and Murphy at his side. Rollins said that he lost an opportunity at Brock Lesnar and the WWE Championship last week and that was something that he could not tolerate. He said his patience was growing thin.

Kevin Owens interrupted Rollins because he had had enough and said that Rollins not only sounded but also looked stupid. Kevin Owens said that he was not alone as The Viking Raiders were out to support him.

Seth Rollins said that Kevin's problem was making sure that his partners were kept upright. Kevin demonstrated that The Viking Raiders were difficult to drop and then rushed down the ramp. With AOP and Murphy getting out of the ring, Seth was taken by surprise from behind and put in the Coquina Clutch by Samoa Joe.

Kevin Owens hit the Stunner on Murphy and just like that, it was Owens' team standing tall in the ring.

Becky Lynch (c) vs Asuka - RAW Women's Championship

Did Baszler go too far?

Becky was out first and Asuka was laughing while trash-talking on her way out to the ring. Becky is dominating the match early on but Asuka gained the advantage and was working on the arm of Becky, with Becky's shoulder being cranked on the ground.

Becky managed to get out of the hold and dropped Asuka. She struck at the Empress of Tomorrow, but Asuka got a roll-up for the near fall. Becky tried to get the DisArmHer, but Asuka escaped.

After some quick pins, Lynch came back out of nowhere with a slam to Asuka to pick up the three-count.

Results: Becky Lynch def. Asuka to retain the RAW Women's Championship

Shayna Baszler attacked Becky after the match and locked in the Kirifuda Clutch and apparently bit part of her neck off.

Match rating: A

