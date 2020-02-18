WWE RAW Results February 17th, 2020: Winners, Grades, Video Highlights for latest Monday Night RAW

Former WWE Champ returns after injury; Orton sends a WWE Legend to the hospital

Randy Orton kicked off RAW and after a recap of last week, he said he was supposed to face Matt Hardy in a No Holds Barred match but Matt was injured thanks to him. Hardy came out with a neck brace and said that even though the doctors didn't clear him, he was there to face him.

Matt stepped in the ring and Randy said he respects Hardy. Orton said he loves Edge like a brother and apologized before walking out of the ring. Hardy grabbed a steel chair and Randy walked back before dodging a chair shot and hitting the RKO in the ring.

Randy decimated Hardy with the chair before setting him up for the Con-Chair-To he loves so much recently. He backed out at the last moment but came back to set Matt's head on the steel steps and hit him with a chair.

Randy pretended to retreat yet again but hit Matt with the chair on the steel a second time before walking out.

Erick Rowan vs. Aleister Black

Black took the fight to Rowan

Rowan had control early on but Black kept kicking out of pin attempts. They ended up outside and on the ground but Black broke the count-out, he wanted to win the match the right way.

Black managed to turn things around and hit a knee strike but missed the Black Mass. After taking a powerbomb, Aleister hit the Black Mass and got the victory.

Result: Aleister Black def. Erick Rowan

Match rating: B

Charlotte came out next and said that she was going to face Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania. Charlotte said that Rhea Ripley did not have to scratch and claw to get where she is, and that pride comes before a fall and promised to humble Rhea at WrestleMania.

