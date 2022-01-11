WWE RAW Results: New Champions crowned; Becky Lynch's next challenger confirmed

Brock Lesnar kicked off RAW in the ring with his advocate, Paul Heyman, also alongside him. Bobby Lashley came out to join them with MVP after telling Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin off backstage. The All Mighty told his former stablemates that the Hurt Business was over.

In the ring, Lashley said that Brock had been ducking him for 20 years. Brock fired back, saying that if they had met earlier, he would have already beaten Bobby Lashley.

They made jokes about each other and Lesnar called Lashley a 'Brock Lesnar wannabe' before walking out. Cedric and Shelton tried to attack Lashley in the ring but The All Mighty turned it around. Lashley wiped them out and sent them into the ring posts before walking backstage.

The All Mighty seems set to dethrone Lesnar and become WWE Champion once again

Backstage, Randy Orton told Riddle to get serious and tag him in if he had any trouble in the following match.

RK-Bro (c) vs. Alpha Academy - RAW Tag Team Title Match

Riddle and Gable kicked off the match and Chad grounded The Original Bro early on before taking some big kicks and a dive to the outside. After a break on RAW, Riddle made the tag to Randy who came in and tried to hit the double draping DDT on the Academy.

Gable and Otis blocked the move before Chad was dropped from the top rope with a huge superplex. Randy tried for the RKO on Gable but he blocked it, pushing Orton into Otis who hit the powerslam for the sudden pin!

Result: Alpha Academy def. RK-Bro to become the new Tag Team Champions

Grade: B-

The arena was in stunned silence as no one was expecting a title change tonight. With that, RK-Bro's exciting time as Tag Team Champions came to a close.

Damian Priest announced he would be taking part in the Royal Rumble before joining The Street Profits backstage. They were set to take on The Dirty Dawgs and Apollo Crews in a six-man tag team match.

The Street Profits & Damian Priest vs. The Dirty Dawgs & Apollo Crews on RAW

Crews and Ford kicked off the match and Montez was isolated early on in the Dirty Dawgs corner.

However, he was able to make the tag to Priest. The WWE United States Champion came in and kicked Roode and Ziggler in the face before hitting splashes in the corner.

