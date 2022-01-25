×
WWE RAW Results: Becky Lynch involved in backstage brawl; Top Champions pinned

Lesnar was very confident tonight while Edge and Beth sent a message to the IT Couple
Modified Jan 25, 2022 09:49 AM IST
Listicle

RAW kicked off with the weigh-in for the WWE Championship match and Brock Lesnar showed up wearing a bunch of heavy clothing and abig belt buckle. Bobby Lashley came in at 273 lbs while Brock counted 286 lbs on the scale, with the belt buckle and all.

Is it a prediction ... or a SPOILER that @fightbobby will end @BrockLesnar's #WWEChampionship reign this Saturday at #RoyalRumble?#WWERaw @HeymanHustle @The305MVP https://t.co/Ze33X5QZ3o

Lashley was annoyed with Lesnar's antics and said that he was acting like a fool because he knew The All Mighty was going to bet him at Royal Rumble. Lesnar mocked him by announcing the Title change but then named the new champ as "Bobby-who?", before walking out.

BOBBY ... WHO?@BrockLesnar @HeymanHustle#WWERaw https://t.co/z8ZS51XuE0

Zelina Vega vs. Bianca Belair on RAW

Just when you thought @BiancaBelairWWE was in control, #QueenZelina COUNTERS in stunning fashion. 😉#WWERaw @TheaTrinidad https://t.co/hKZUKqh0Hj

Bianca had the early advantage and hit a big kick before Vega countered a big vertical suplex into a DDT.

Zelina was sent into the corner but dodged a tackle before Bianca tried to deadlift her before getting caught in a submission hold.

Belair got back in control and hit two vertical suplexes before Vega got her knees up for the splash. Belair recovered and got the KOD before picking up the win.

Result: Bianca Belair def. Zelina Vega

Can @BiancaBelairWWE become a 2x #RoyalRumble Match Winner this Saturday? https://t.co/9DW1fEuh28

Grade: B-

Damian Priest (c) vs. Kevin Owens - United States Championship match on RAW

WHATEVER IT TAKES.@FightOwensFight @ArcherofInfamy#WWERaw https://t.co/mXRrVdh2Rd

Priest unloaded on Owens as the match began but KO managed to turn it around and get a near fall. Owens dodged a chokeslam before he was sent outside and into the barricades.

😲😲😲@ArcherofInfamy#WWERaw https://t.co/PZxzhjLgrr

KO tried for a senton from the apron but Priest got his knees up before hitting a chokeslam on the apron.

After a break on RAW, Priest got a near fall before taking a DDT from the ropes. Owens got the Frog Splash for a near fall of his own as the match went on.

HERE COMES DAMIAN!@ArcherofInfamy#WWERaw https://t.co/2wUwXmz9w4

Priest got angry and unloaded on Owens in the corner before the referee tried to split them up but failed and called for a disqualification.

Result: Kevin Owens def. Damian Priest via DQ

As DAMIAN became unleashed, @FightOwensFight won the #USTitle Match by disqualification ... but the 🇺🇸 Title remains with @ArcherOfInfamy!#WWERaw https://t.co/3dUEPI6Cj5

Grade: B

