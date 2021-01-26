RAW Results: Edge makes huge announcement, bizarre ending to main event

Drew McIntyre kicked off RAW, and after thanking the fans for their well-wishes when he was away, he got to the topic of facing Goldberg on Sunday at Royal Rumble. He was hyping up the match when Miz & Morrison interrupted him. They said either of them could be injured by the end of the match, and The Miz would be able to beat them up and cash in his Money in the Bank contract.

Goldberg's music hit, and he walked down to the ring and stared McIntyre down. Miz and Morrison tried to get them to fight each other, but instead, they turned to the duo and beat up Miz and Morrison. Goldberg hit a spear on Miz while Drew hit a Claymore on Morrison before closing the segment.

Charlotte was backstage and said that on Sunday, she would be defending the tag titles with Asuka as well as competing in the Royal Rumble.

Charlotte vs. Shayna Baszler on RAW

Flair hit a big boot early on and locked in the Figure-8 before Nia Jax rushed in and attacked her. Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose came to help Charlotte, and a brawl broke out. Lacey Evans came out to attack Charlotte, and we headed for a break as the brawl commenced.

Result: Charlotte def. Shayna Baszler via DQ

Match rating: C

After a break, we returned to RAW to see that a tag match was underway between the teams of Charlotte, Brooke & Rose and Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler & Lacey Evans.

Charlotte, Dana Brooke & Mandy Rose vs. Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler & Lacey Evans on RAW

Lacey and Mandy were in the ring when we returned to RAW, and Rose was dominating the match before Charlotte and Baszler were tagged in. Charlotte hit a fallaway slam and tagged in Brooke and Rose so they can hit a double team.