WWE RAW Results: Brock Lesnar's challenger confirmed; Top Champions suffer loss

Brock Lesnar had a fun night on RAW
Brock Lesnar had a fun night on RAW
Modified Jan 04, 2022 09:59 AM IST
Listicle

Paul Heyman kicked off RAW and introduced us to the new WWE Champion, Brock Lesnar. Both men were reunited once again.

Brock came out and brought half of the ring steps inside the square circle and stood on it like a podium before asking the WWE Universe to 'acknowledge him'.

Well well well....@BrockLesnar @HeymanHustle #WWERaw https://t.co/mjdppxTKxO

Brock wished Roman Reigns a quick recovery before he and Heyman mocked Rollins, Owens, and Lashley for trying to blindside Lesnar at WWE Day 1. Heyman said Lashley nearly took The Beast Incarnate out thrice by catching him off-guard but failed to do so.

👀 "South Carolina, acknowledge me." - @BrockLesnar#TheBeast and #WWEChampion is back with his advocate @HeymanHustle by his side! #WWERaw https://t.co/BUJx42p7HF

Heyman let us know that he was responsible for Lesnar's free agency as well as setting up the Fatal Five-way match on Saturday, and Brock thanked him for it before RAW moved on.

Happy days are here again!@BrockLesnar@HeymanHustle#WWERaw https://t.co/JAdoTk83E7

Randy Orton and Riddle were backstage and the latter wanted to form a rap group with their pet fish, Swim Shady. Randy shot it down and took his sunglasses and chains before heading to the match with Alpha Academy.

Is #RKBro about to become a rap group? 😎@Migos @SuperKingofBros@RandyOrton#WWERaw https://t.co/4Y7qjVriOp

Alpha Academy vs. RK-Bro on RAW

u good bro?@otiswwe @SuperKingofBros#WWERaw https://t.co/lebp2Sv8IO

Gable and Otis attacked Riddle and Randy before the match started and tossed them out of the ring. Riddle took a big suplex from Otis on the outside. After the match started, the Academy had control with Gable and Riddle in the ring.

This tree trunk of a man @otiswwe just FLATTENED @SuperKingOfBros with the help of @WWEGable. #WWERaw https://t.co/pWDTLH1bNt

Otis was tagged in before Gable knocked Randy off the apron as Riddle tried to make the tag, isolating The Original Bro. Riddle tried to hit an RKO on Otis from behind but he blocked it and hit a big slam before picking up the win!

Result: Alpha Academy def. RK-Bro

#AlphaAcademy just defeated #WWERaw Tag Team Champions #RKBro!!!@WWEGable @otiswwe https://t.co/bqRKkprF5b

Grade: B

MVP and Bobby Lashley were backstage and Lashley said he wasn't afraid of Lesnar.

"BROCK LESNAR FEARS ME!"@fightbobby#WWERaw https://t.co/zeWfjIpMDB

Dana Brooke (c) & Reggie vs. Tamina & Akira Tozawa - 24/7 Title match on RAW

So much for getting along, team!@TaminaSnuka@TozawaAkira#WWERaw https://t.co/czzMq9mFzM

Reggie and Tozawa kicked off the match and the former was sent into the corner. He dodged a kick, letting Akira hit his tag partner Tamina with the same.

She hit him in return and Tozawa was down before Reggie used the distraction to hit a big dropkick and pick up the win.

Result: Dana Brooke (c) & Reggie def. Tamina & Akira Tozawa to retain the 24/7 Title

Too bad for @TozawaAkira 😬😬😬#WWERaw @TaminaSnuka @DanaBrookeWWE @WWE_Reggie https://t.co/6XONqGUa7O

Grade: C

Edited by Alan John
comments icon 1
comments icon1 comment

