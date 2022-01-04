WWE RAW Results: Brock Lesnar's challenger confirmed; Top Champions suffer loss

Paul Heyman kicked off RAW and introduced us to the new WWE Champion, Brock Lesnar. Both men were reunited once again.

Brock came out and brought half of the ring steps inside the square circle and stood on it like a podium before asking the WWE Universe to 'acknowledge him'.

Brock wished Roman Reigns a quick recovery before he and Heyman mocked Rollins, Owens, and Lashley for trying to blindside Lesnar at WWE Day 1. Heyman said Lashley nearly took The Beast Incarnate out thrice by catching him off-guard but failed to do so.

Heyman let us know that he was responsible for Lesnar's free agency as well as setting up the Fatal Five-way match on Saturday, and Brock thanked him for it before RAW moved on.

Randy Orton and Riddle were backstage and the latter wanted to form a rap group with their pet fish, Swim Shady. Randy shot it down and took his sunglasses and chains before heading to the match with Alpha Academy.

Alpha Academy vs. RK-Bro on RAW

Gable and Otis attacked Riddle and Randy before the match started and tossed them out of the ring. Riddle took a big suplex from Otis on the outside. After the match started, the Academy had control with Gable and Riddle in the ring.

Otis was tagged in before Gable knocked Randy off the apron as Riddle tried to make the tag, isolating The Original Bro. Riddle tried to hit an RKO on Otis from behind but he blocked it and hit a big slam before picking up the win!

Result: Alpha Academy def. RK-Bro

Grade: B

MVP and Bobby Lashley were backstage and Lashley said he wasn't afraid of Lesnar.

Dana Brooke (c) & Reggie vs. Tamina & Akira Tozawa - 24/7 Title match on RAW

Reggie and Tozawa kicked off the match and the former was sent into the corner. He dodged a kick, letting Akira hit his tag partner Tamina with the same.

She hit him in return and Tozawa was down before Reggie used the distraction to hit a big dropkick and pick up the win.

Result: Dana Brooke (c) & Reggie def. Tamina & Akira Tozawa to retain the 24/7 Title

Grade: C

