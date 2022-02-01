WWE RAW Results: Brock Lesnar confirms his WrestleMania opponent; Hall Of Famer confronts top Champion

Adam Pearce kicked off RAW to talk about the upcoming Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event where Bobby Lashley will put the WWE Championship on the line.

Lashley and MVP interrupted him and came out to celebrate their win last night before Brock Lesnar made his entrance as well, in full ring gear.

Lesnar was not happy about the events of Royal Rumble and called Lashley a fake Champion. Brock said that since he won the Rumble, he would be able to choose any Champion he wants and face them at WrestleMania.

Lesnar then added that he planned to face Roman Reigns at Mania but he planned for it to be a Title vs Title match before claiming his rematch for the WWE Championship tonight.

MVP rejected the challenge on behalf of Lashley as The All Mighty and Brock had a staredown before Adam reminded them that the title will be on the line at the Elimination Chamber.

Brock asked Pearce to be added to the Chamber match and Adam promptly made it official as Lashley walked out.

WWE RAW Results (January 31st, 2022): Rhea Ripley vs. Nikki A.S.H.

Rhea started off strong but both women got out of the ring early on and when they were headed back inside, Nikki got the advantage on the apron.

After a break, Ripley got some big counters before hitting a basement dropkick. Rhea got the Northern Lights Suplex, getting a near fall.

Nikki got a jab to the eye of Ripley before hitting a Tornado DDT. Rhea countered a big crossbody and got the Riptide before picking up the win.

Result: Rhea Ripley def. Nikki A.S.H.

Grade: B-

Riddle and Gable were backstage and were set to face each other for the scooter race. The race was apparently 50 laps around the arena and R-Truth waved the flagged it off.

