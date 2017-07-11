WWE RAW Results July 10th 2017, Latest Raw winners and video highlights

An eventful episode of Monday Night RAW saw the red brand take a huge step forward to Summerslam!

by Rohit Nath Opinion 11 Jul 2017, 08:46 IST

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar met once again

A recap of the Strowman-Reigns beat down was shown before RAW went on the air.

Big Cass meets someone his own size

Big Cass finds his next program

JoJo introduced Big Cass as "He's 7 feet tall, and you can't teach that: BIG CASS". He was eating in all the boos. Heavy heat for the big man. He started bragging about his victory over Enzo, starting off with "How You Doin'?". He showed "the best part": a video of Enzo being taken to the back after their match. He was met with loud chants of "Casshole". He told the people not to "hop on the bandwagon" because he's the future of WWE.

Cass vowed to win the Universal Championship, main event WrestleMania, be on the Today Show and represent the company to the fullest. He said that “nobody is bigger than Big Cass” and started cutting a passionate promo until he was interrupted by The Big Show, who came out to a HUGE pop! The crowd started chanting “Big Show” as he went face to face with Cass.

Cass went face-to-face with Big Show and whispered something to him, only to be met with a headbutt by Big Show. The World’s Largest Athlete began teaching the young superstar a lesson in respect when he took him down quickly and efficiently. Big Cass quickly escaped and walked back as Big Show stood tall.