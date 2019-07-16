WWE RAW Results July 15th, 2019: Winners, Grades, Video Highlights for latest Monday Night RAW

The road to SummerSlam began with Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman kicking off the RAW this week. Paul Heyman hinted at his new power on RAW: He decided that since Rollins "wouldn't" be defending at SummerSlam, he had to come up with a "genius" plan - an all-star 10-man battle royal to determine Lesnar's #1 contender.

He gave us a breakdown of the inter-brand battle royal. Heyman started taking shots at Seth Rollins after everything that happened last night. Before Lesnar exited, Ricochet cames out for a match. Lesnar stared down at him but it was brief as Ricochet got ready for action.

Ricochet & The Usos vs The Revival & Robert Roode - 2-out-of-3 Falls Count

The Usos started with heavy momentum and tag Ricochet in, who finishes Scott Dawson in a matter of seconds.

Usos: 1- Revival: 0

Roode looked puzzled so he took control himself. Jey Uso was tagged in and he began the onslaught, only to get caught by a spinebuster. Roode and The Revival proceeded to wear him down and eventually get the second fall.

Usos: 1- Revival: 1

The Revival and Roode were working on Jimmy Uso who was struggling to tag Ricochet and Jimmy inside the ring. Scott Dawson quickly tagged in and prevented Jey from making the tag, but he managed to outsmart them and tagged Ricochet.

Roode was in control too and The Revival was taken out by Jimmy Uso outside. Ricochet took Roode down and got the 630, getting the big win for his team.

Result: Ricochet & The Usos def. The Revival & Robert Roode

AJ Styles came out after the match with Gallows & Anderson. Ricochet splashed on him before anything could happen and he was beaten down by Gallows & Anderson. The Usos saved him but The Revival joined the fight.

The Usos still managed to clean house but Robert Roode came in too and The Revival hit both The Usos with the Shatter Machine. Ricochet splashed on The Revival and Roode, but he ate a Phenomenal Forearm followed by a magic killer.

Match rating: A

