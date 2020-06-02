Asuka was in for a surprise tonight

Seth Rollins kicked off RAW and was hosting a retirement ceremony for Rey Mysterio. He said Rey was a sacrifice for the betterment of Monday night RAW before showing us a video package celebrating his career, ending with his injury from last month at the hands of Rollins himself.

Aleister Black rushed the ring and attacked Rollins before we headed for commercials. We returned to see a match had started between the two as Murphy and Theory watched from ringside.

Seth Rollins vs. Aleister Black

Carrillo came out to defend Aleister

Black was dominating early on and Seth fled the ring to catch a breather before returning with a snap suplex and was now in control as he hit a dropkick off the ropes. Rollins sent Aleister into the barricades with a suicide dive and brought him back inside before they traded counters.

Black was dropped outside and Rollins' followers were approaching him before Humberto Carrillo came out with a steel chair to defend him. Theory and Murphy retreated and the match went on as the participants returned to the ring.

Rollins and Black kept trading near falls before Black got a huge moonsault to the outside. Back in the ring, Black dodged a stomp and tried for the armbar before catching Rollins who was coming off the top rope, with a knee strike.

Outside, Theory and Murphy were engaging Humberto when Black got a quick rollup on Seth to get the win on RAW.

Result: Aleister Black def. Seth Rollins

The disciples attacked Black the moment the match ended and Humberto got involved as well. The trio overpowered Carrillo and Black and Rollins hit them with stomps, taking them out for good on RAW.

Match rating: A

Angel Garza was being interviewed backstage on RAW and said that he was willing to do anything to win, as he demonstrated last week.