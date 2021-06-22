RAW Results: MITB qualifiers get underway; Lashley destroys former Tag Team Champion

RAW kicked off with the WWE Champ, Bobby Lashley, coming out to celebrate last night's title defense with MVP and the rest of his entourage. The VIP Lounge was back on RAW and Lashley gloated about his title win, making sure Drew McIntyre does not get a title shot anytime soon.

Taking the concept of celebratory toast a little TOO literally...#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/2XxQQ7P2Ek — WWE (@WWE) June 22, 2021

They were just about to crack the champagne open when the New Day came out with a tray full of toast. They threw it at the ring before MVP called them clowns. Kingston said that MVP and the ladies were only around because Bobby Lashley was the champ and when he loses the gold, they would part ways with him.

"You think @The305MVP and your special lady friends will still be hanging around you when I beat you for that WWE Title?!"#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/uxu80Xn6lM — WWE (@WWE) June 22, 2021

Kofi ran the footage of him beating Lashley last month before challenging The All Mighty for the WWE Championship at Money in the Bank. Lashley accepted before saying that Kofi only won with the help of McIntyre and Woods.

Lashley challenged Woods to a match tonight and Xavier went as far as to make it a Hell in a Cell match! Woods is in for a beatdown tonight...

AJ Styles vs. Ricochet - Money in the Bank Qualifier Match on RAW

😲😲😲😲😲@KingRicochet is not going to slack on such an opportunity! These high-flying genes could very well be the ticket towards #MITB.#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/bpzht2eba2 — WWE (@WWE) June 22, 2021

Ricochet sent AJ to the outside early on but Styles countered The One and Only off the dive and tossed him into the ring post. Back in the ring, Ricochet hit AJ with the clothesline in the corner. He hit a Northern Lights Suplex, followed by a Vertical Suplex, but AJ kicked out on RAW.

Ricochet countered the Styles Clash and the Pelle Kick before hitting a German Suplex for a near-fall. The Viking Raiders attacked Omos after the argument they had backstage and put him through the barricade. AJ went for The Phenomenal Forearm but was taken down off the distraction before Ricochet got the pin on RAW.

Result: Ricochet def. AJ Styles and will join the Money in the Bank match

Grade: B-

