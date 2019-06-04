WWE RAW Results June 3rd, 2019: Winners, Grades, Video Highlights for latest Monday Night RAW

Rollins was destroyed while The Undertaker returned on RAW

Roman Reigns opened Monday Night RAW and Shane McMahon came out before The Big Dog could get a word in.

They yelled at each other about who will beat who at Super Showdown and after bickering for a few minutes, Roman brought up the fact that he needs his 'friends' to win the matches. Drew McIntyre came out and while Roman was distracted, The Revival attacked Reigns from behind and The Usos came out soon after to help their cousin fight off the attackers. Drew joined the brawl and a Six-Man tag team match was sanctioned by Shane.

Roman Reigns & The Usos vs. Drew McIntyre & The Revival

The Usos started with a big superkick and hit dive on the outside. Dash Wilder tagged in to prevent Jey Uso from doing the same. Jimmy Uso went in and Roman Reigns checked on Jey. Jimmy dabbed before smacking Wilder in the face. He tried to attack Dawson on the rope but was taken out from behind. The Scottish Psychopath came in and ripped Jimmy's shirt as the crowd chanted "We want Roman".

Roman Reigns was finally tagged in. He ate a Glasgow Kiss but Jey Uso quickly tagged in. Reigns took out The Revival and McIntyre while Jey was getting prepared but was attacked from the apron by Shane McMahon. Reigns chased McMahon but ate a Claymore against the barricade. Jimmy Uso took a Shatter Machine to the outside while Jey Uso got a Claymore Kick and then was pinned by the heel team.

Result: Drew McIntyre & The Revival def. Roman Reigns & The Usos

Post-match, Reigns was hit with a Shatter Machine and Claymore kick before Shane and company stood over him in triumph.

Match rating: A

Up next was a special episode of Miz TV with Seth Rollins as the special guest for the night.

