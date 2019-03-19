×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

 WWE RAW Results March 18th 2019, Latest Monday Night Raw winners, Video Highlights

Jojo
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
3.28K   //    19 Mar 2019, 08:48 IST

Rollins took out McIntyre moments after the night began!
Rollins took out McIntyre moments after the night began!

Paul Heyman and Brock Lesnar kicked off RAW and Heyman went on one of his usual rants about how no one in WWE was good enough to beat The Beast. He then said that Rollins was stupid to face Drew Mcintyre tonight, only 20 days before his Championship match against Brock.

Drew McIntyre came out to say his piece before Seth Rollins sneaked up behind him and took him out with a steel chair. The audience chanted 'One more time' and Rollins knocked out McIntyre with a huge smack with the chair across the back.

Finn Balor & Braun Strowman vs. Bobby Lashley and Lio Rush

Rush hit a big splash but it wasn't enough to put away the Monster
Rush hit a big splash but it wasn't enough to put away the Monster

Balor came out first and wished everyone a belated happy St. Patrick's Day. He revealed his partner for the match tonight would be Braun Strowman and said that Rush would surely remember him.

Braun and Lashley kicked off the match and Strowman sent the champ out of the ring as we broke for ads. We returned to see Balor take out Lashley before Rush tagged in. Balor hit Rush with a big move before tagging Strowman in. Braun threw Rush around the ring like a stuffed animal and then picked him up but Lashley hit a spear sending Lio flying as well.

Balor took out Lashley with a painful strike and Rush went for a pin but Strowman threw him off with the kick out. Balor and Braun cornered Lio outside but Lashley hit a spear on Balor sending him through the barricades.

In the ring, Braun hit his running powerslam on Rush and Lashley saw it but decided to walk away instead of helping his partner. Strowman got the three-count and the win while Lashley retreated backstage.

Result: Finn Balor & Braun Strowman def. Bobby Lashley and Lio Rush

Advertisement

Ronda Rousey showed up to the arena with her husband and a gang of officials reminded her that she was late and that she already owed WWE the fine for her prior infractions. She just shrugged it off and kept walking.


1 / 9 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw The Shield WWE Brock Lesnar Batista WWE Results Leisure Reading
Jojo
ANALYST
Meh...
WWE RAW Results January 28th 2019, latest Monday Night Raw winners, video highlights
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW Results February 25th 2019, latest Monday Night Raw winners, video highlights
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW Results December 31st 2018, latest Monday Night Raw winners, video highlights
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW Results January 7th 2019, latest Monday Night Raw winners, video highlights
RELATED STORY
5 things you need to know before tonight's WWE Monday Night RAW (March 11th, 2019)
RELATED STORY
4 things WWE secretly told us on Monday Night Raw this week
RELATED STORY
WWE Raw: 3 Good things that happened on this week’s episode (11th March  2019)
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW Results December 3rd 2018, latest Monday Night Raw winners, video highlights
RELATED STORY
Fans react to WWE Monday Night Raw (11th March 2019)
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW Results January 14th 2019, latest Monday Night Raw winners, video highlights
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us