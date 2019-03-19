WWE RAW Results March 18th 2019, Latest Monday Night Raw winners, Video Highlights

Jojo FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 3.28K // 19 Mar 2019, 08:48 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Rollins took out McIntyre moments after the night began!

Paul Heyman and Brock Lesnar kicked off RAW and Heyman went on one of his usual rants about how no one in WWE was good enough to beat The Beast. He then said that Rollins was stupid to face Drew Mcintyre tonight, only 20 days before his Championship match against Brock.

Drew McIntyre came out to say his piece before Seth Rollins sneaked up behind him and took him out with a steel chair. The audience chanted 'One more time' and Rollins knocked out McIntyre with a huge smack with the chair across the back.

Finn Balor & Braun Strowman vs. Bobby Lashley and Lio Rush

Rush hit a big splash but it wasn't enough to put away the Monster

Balor came out first and wished everyone a belated happy St. Patrick's Day. He revealed his partner for the match tonight would be Braun Strowman and said that Rush would surely remember him.

Braun and Lashley kicked off the match and Strowman sent the champ out of the ring as we broke for ads. We returned to see Balor take out Lashley before Rush tagged in. Balor hit Rush with a big move before tagging Strowman in. Braun threw Rush around the ring like a stuffed animal and then picked him up but Lashley hit a spear sending Lio flying as well.

Balor took out Lashley with a painful strike and Rush went for a pin but Strowman threw him off with the kick out. Balor and Braun cornered Lio outside but Lashley hit a spear on Balor sending him through the barricades.

In the ring, Braun hit his running powerslam on Rush and Lashley saw it but decided to walk away instead of helping his partner. Strowman got the three-count and the win while Lashley retreated backstage.

Result: Finn Balor & Braun Strowman def. Bobby Lashley and Lio Rush

Advertisement

Ronda Rousey showed up to the arena with her husband and a gang of officials reminded her that she was late and that she already owed WWE the fine for her prior infractions. She just shrugged it off and kept walking.

1 / 9 NEXT

Advertisement