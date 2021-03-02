RAW Results: New Champion crowned; Strowman forced to team up with WWE Official

Drew McIntyre kicked off RAW and said that The Miz scammed him out of the WWE Championship at Elimination Chamber. He said he would take his title back from The Miz but only after beating Sheamus tonight.

"Lashley, Miz, whoever is successful tonight, you have the biggest target on your back. You could trust me on that one." #WWERaw @DMcIntyreWWE pic.twitter.com/I12fF8AL0w — WWE (@WWE) March 2, 2021

The Miz walked out at ringside and gloated about taking the title away from Drew before asking him why he was upset. The A-Lister then turned Drew's focus towards Lashley, saying that The All Mighty was the one responsible for McIntyre losing the title.

The Miz said Lashley threatened him and made him do it, asking McIntyre to team up with him against Lashley. MVP came out and reminded The Miz that he was facing Lashley for a title match and it was in less than an hour.

"I just received word that your title match is scheduled for 9pm Eastern."@The305MVP just delivered some breaking news to @mikethemiz. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/CnEJp23Qia — WWE (@WWE) March 2, 2021

Sheamus came out next and a brawl broke out on RAW between him and McIntyre before The Celtic Warrior was dumped over the barricades.

Advertisement

Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus on RAW

The time for talk is over.@DMcIntyreWWE and @WWESheamus are about to go to WAR on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/dJX0JbIqAs — WWE (@WWE) March 2, 2021

We returned after a break to see the match was underway and Sheamus was unloading on McIntyre, getting a near fall off a clothesline and a dive from the ropes. Drew returned with a suplex before taking strikes to the jaw on the mat.

Drew caught Sheamus on the ropes and hammered him with his fists before Sheamus tried to do the same but the Scotsman countered. Sheamus hit the Brogue Kick and sent Drew outside before we headed for another break.

Advertisement

Back on RAW, Drew dumped Sheamus on the announce desk and hit a top rope move for a near fall. The Celtic Warrior countered the Futueshock DDT and Drew kicked out of the White Noise.

Drew hit the Futureshock and Sheamus hit the Alabama Slam but both of them kicked out. Drew came in with a Claymore and took the win after a very long match.

Result: Drew McIntyre def. Sheamus

Match rating: A