RAW Results: SmackDown Superstar attacks McIntyre; Top Champion pinned

RAW started after a short segment from Drew McIntyre who said that Lashley put a target on his back. However, he welcomed anyone to come after him.

The Hurt Business kicked off RAW and MVP and Bobby Lashley reminded us of the deal The All Mighty made with the RAW roster - anyone who takes out McIntyre gets a WWE title match at WrestleMania.

Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin tried to step in but Lashley said that they were incompetent and after an argument, the WWE Champion attacked them. Alexander and Benjamin took a beating and retreated as Lashley announced that the Hurt Business was over.

Riddle was backstage on RAW with his scooter and was attacked by Sheamus.

Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander confronted Adam Pearce on RAW and demanded that they wanted matches with Lashley, tonight and next week respectively.

Advertisement

Riddle vs. Sheamus on RAW

The two traded submission moves early in the match before Sheamus took control with strikes in the corner. Riddle took a beating before he came back with some kicks and sent The Celtic Warrior outside for a Floating Bro from the apron as we went into a commercial break on RAW.

After the break, Sheamus hit the White Noise on the apron and an Alabama Slam but Riddle still managed to kick out. Riddle managed to hit a knee strike before Sheamus hit one of his own and picked up the win on RAW.

Advertisement

Result: Sheamus def. Riddle

Riddle attacked Sheamus after the match and sent him outside, hinting at a possible heel turn.

Grade: B

AJ Styles and Omos were backstage when Drew McIntyre asked them if they planned to take Lashley's offer. AJ said they were looking to secure the RAW tag titles instead.

Shane McMahon was out with Elias and Ryker to reveal things about Braun Strowman's past. He showed us Braun's fifth-grade report card and made fun of it, calling him intellectually challenged before his match with Ryker.

Advertisement

1 / 6 NEXT