RAW Results: Chaotic end to Grudge Match; Lashley dominates former WWE Champion

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley was backstage when RAW kicked off after a recap of last week and The All Mighty said that he aimed to walk out at WrestleMania as the champ.

The Miz came out to the ring and said WWE and Shane McMahon cost him the title. The A-Lister complained about defending the title twice and said that it was unfair. He was confident about the rematch and said he will win the WWE title back.

Bobby Lashley (c) vs. The Miz - WWE Championship match on RAW

The Miz was hit with a stalling suplex early on before he managed to send Lashley into the ring post when the match headed outside. After a break, Lashley countered a big clothesline and sent The Miz into the barricades, and announce desk outside.

Lashley tossed the former WWE Champion into the ring post outside before hitting a Flatliner in the ring. He then hit the All Mighty Spinebuster and Lashley set up for the Hurt Lock, making The Miz tap out with very little effort.

Result: Bobby Lashley def. The Miz to retain WWE Championship

Match rating: B

Drew McIntyre was backstage on RAW and was being interviewed when he mocked Lashley for not beating him fair and square for the title. He was demanding a rematch when Sheamus attacked him out of nowhere.

When Drew recovered, he found Adam Pearce and demanded a no disqualification match against Sheamus.

Backstage on RAW, R-Truth wanted Braun Strowman to join him and get his 24/7 title back. Braun told Truth that he was busy and that he had to talk to Shane McMahon.

Braun came out to the ring and demanded that Shane and WWE show him respect. Shane O'Mac came out to apologize but it looked like Shane was holding something back from us.

