WWE RAW Results March 9th, 2020: Winners, Grades, Video Highlights for latest Monday Night RAW

Edge sent Orton packing

Becky Lynch kicked off RAW and Shayna Baszler appeared on the Titantron to say that the former MMA star was going to take Becky's title at WrestleMania. Becky said regular people like her weren't mean to fight trained killers like Shayna but she would beat her anyway because Shayna had been underestimating her, and she was gonna smash her face in for it.

Angel Garza vs. Rey Mysterio

Mysterio picked up a great win on the rookie

Garza was dominating early on and Rey took a big kick to the face while setting up for a high flying move and was sent outside with a dropkick. Mysterio managed to make a counter and hit a splash to the outside.

Mysterio went for another 619 after the first one was blocked and managed to get it in. He finished Garza off with a springboard move and got the pin.

Result: Rey Mysterio def. Angel Garza

Match rating: B-

Backstage, Kevin Owens was seen walking into the arena and Seth and the AOP were in his way. Seth was eating popcorn and said it was nice to see him. Owens took the hint and attacked them before he could get attacked but Owens went down either way before being buried under stage equipment.

Well that's one way to welcome @FightOwensFight to #RAW...@WWERollins was ready for a fight with 🍿🍿🍿 in hand! pic.twitter.com/8eu0ioJbUP — WWE (@WWE) March 10, 2020

We got a video package of Rea Ripley about how "to be the best, you must beat the best" before Charlotte walked out to the ring to say that Ripley was nothing like her.

Ripley interrupted her and Charlotte said that this was not NXT but Charlotte's Kingdom. She told Rhea to run along before getting punched in the face by the NXT champ.

Bobby Lashley vs. Zack Ryder

Ryder took quite the beating

Lashley came out of the gates swinging and Ryder was in trouble right away. Lashley hit a Spinebuster and then the Dominator for the quick win.

Result: Bobby Lashley def. Zack Ryder

Match rating: C

