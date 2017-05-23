WWE RAW Results May 22nd 2017, Latest RAW winners and video highlights

RAW had a strong showing this week, setting up some very interesting matches and possibilites for next week

by Rohit Nath Analysis 23 May 2017, 06:10 IST

Paul Heyman made a surprise appearance on RAW

A promo package was played for the Fatal-5-Way Extreme Rules match.

Bray Wyat encounters The Big Dog again

An old rivalry was renewed for a night

Bray Wyatt kicked off RAW. He told the crowd to all stand-up and rejoice for their “one true saviour” – himself. He started talking about The Beast. He vowed to “rip open the chest of the beast and eat his black heart”. He started ripping his Extreme Rules opponents. He finally called out Roman Reigns, and it didn’t take long for The Big Dog to come out.

Roman told him that if he was going to run his mouth “in his yard”, he suggested he did it to his face. Bray laughed it off and told Roman Reigns that he was the only one who could beat Brock Lesnar. Roman Reigns vowed to win at Extreme Rules but said that he was more worried about getting Bray’s a** out of his yard.

Kurt Angle came out and said that he wanted to know who would head into Extreme Rules with more momentum. He made the match between Roman and Bray and announced that it would take place immediately.