A 'phenomenal' episode of RAW ahead of MITB

MVP kicked off RAW with just six days to go before Money in the Bank and invited Asuka, Nia Jax, and Shayna Baszler to join him in the VIP Lounge. Nia spoke first and said that she will decimate anyone who gets in her way on Sunday before Asuka called her a bully for injuring Kairi.

Shayna said she preferred to use her actions rather than speak about it before she and Asuka got in each other's faces. They turned towards Nia for a moment and kicked her out of the ring before MVP had to step in between Asuka and Baszler to keep them from kicking each other's heads off.

Money in the Bank Qualifier Gauntlet Match

Bobby Lashley was out first followed by Titus O'Neil and Lashley took care of him quickly with a spear and the pinfall. Akira Tozawa was the next one in and he too took a spear before being eliminated within minutes of arriving.

Shelton Benjamin was up next and right off the bat, he fared better than the previous Superstars. They returned to the ring after brawling outside for a few seconds and Benjamin too was defeated with the spear.

Humberto Carrillo was out and Lashley was unloading on him in the corner as we returned from commercials. Bobby was ignoring the ref's warnings and the official disqualified him for it. Lashley was furious and hit a spear on Carrillo before he was forced to leave the ring.

Angel Garza was up next and went at Carrillo who had taken quite a beating already. Garza hit a Superkick for a near fall before getting his knees up for the standing moonsault. Carrillo reversed the Wing Clipper and got the pinfall.

Advertisement

Austin Theory was next to join the match and Carrillo was showing signs of fatigue. Humberto managed to reverse the pin after taking a Superplex and got the win.