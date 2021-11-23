RAW Results: New Champions crowned; Seth Rollins destroys top superstar

RAW kicked off after a recap of Survivor Series last night, and Mr. McMahon was in his office with Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville. Vince told the two WWE Officials that he would fire both of them if they couldn't find who stole his precious egg.

After Mr. McMahon mentioned that a reward was in store for whoever found the culprit in the form of a WWE championship match, Deville and Pearce revealed that there was security footage of the heist, but only part of the perpetrator was caught on camera.

Vince McMahon raised the stakes by saying whoever gets his valuable possession back will get a shot at the WWE Championship.

Riddle was late to the show and Randy Orton was worried. The Original Bro showed up dressed as Randy and was wearing a fake moustache and goatee. Randy was furious after a short monologue from Riddle before they walked out to The Viper's theme.

Riddle vs. Dolph Ziggler on RAW

Riddle was dressed up at Randy for the match tonight on RAW

Riddle started off strong but Ziggler took control with a massive Dropkick and locked in a hold. Dolph took a kick in the corner before being caught in a huge spinning fallaway slam. Riddles fake facial hair was lost during the action.

Riddle took a Superkick to the face after diving off the ropes as we headed for a break.

Back on RAW, Riddle was in control but took a leg drop to the neck for a near fall from Ziggler. After a bit of back and forth, Riddle picked up the win with a huge RKO.

Result: Riddle def. Dolph Ziggler

Roode nearly attacked Riddle after the match but Randy took him out and hit a Bro-Derek.

Grade: B+

Backstage, the RAW and SmackDown Superstars were tearing the place apart, looking for the golden egg so that they could earn themselves a title shot.

Becky Lynch was getting ready to celebrate her win from last night's Survivor Series as we headed for a break.

