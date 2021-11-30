RAW Results: Seth Rollins makes big blunder; WWE Hall Of Famer takes a dig at AEW

Seth Rollins kicked off RAW and announced that he and Big E will be facing each other for the WWE Championship on the Day One pay-per-view. Finn Balor attacked Rollins shortly after and tossed him over the announcer's desk before throwing him back inside the ring.

Rollins hit a dive to retaliate but was taken down before Balor tossed the steel ring steps right onto Seth's head.

They went back to the ring and Rollins called for the match to be started and we headed for a break on RAW just as the bell rang.

Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor on RAW

After a break on RAW, Rollins got a Superplex on Balor and transitioned it into the Falcon Arrow for a near fall. Balor kicked out of the rollup once more before hitting a double stomp for a near fall of his own.

Balor hit the Pele kick before Rollins reversed the 1916 DDT with a jab to the eye. Rollins got an elbow to the back of the neck followed by a Stomp before picking up the win.

Result: Seth Rollins def. Finn Balor

Grade: B

Backstage on RAW, Vince McMahon met with Austin Theory and invited him to watch the show from his office. He then reminded Theory that if he ever stole from him again, he would kill him.

Becky Lynch was out on RAW for the contract signing with Liv Morgan. Becky was trash talking and Liv told her to shut up and signed the contract. Morgan fired back and showed us footage of Becky crying after her match with Charlotte.

Morgan called Becky a bully and said that Lynch became everything that she used to hate. Lynch challenged her to a tag team match with her and Liv leading teams tonight on RAW.

1 / 7 NEXT

Edited by Alan John