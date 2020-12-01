RAW kicked off with A Moment of Bliss and Randy Orton was the guest. Orton came out and after poking fun at his loss last week, Alexa asked Orton about the Fiend. Randy said that all he had to do was find The Fiend's weakness, hinting at Alexa.

Alexa stood up and asked Orton 'who was manipulating who' before the lights started going out one by one on RAW. When the red lights came on, Orton had lifted Alexa and The Fiend was stalking him as Orton handed her over and left while repeating, "who's laughing now?".

Elias vs. Jeff Hardy - Symphony of Destruction match on RAW

Jeff Hardy sent Elias outside right off the bat and went at him with a violin but was taken out with a knee strike. Elias approached the Piano and R-Truth popped out from inside before Tozawa and the rest followed. Gulak was taken down by Hardy while Elias broke a guitar on Lince Dorado's back.

We returned from commercials to see Jeff Hardy being put through a guitar that was set up in the corner. Elias was in control as he used the drumkit at ringside to slam Jeff's head into but missed a tackle, going into the gong instead.

Jeff sent Elias into the drum kit before missing the Whisper in the Wind where Elias broke a guitar on him in mid-air and attacked him with guitar picks. Elias went at Hardy with the disembodied neck of a guitar but got electrocuted when he stabbed a set of speakers instead on RAW.

Jeff smashed a bassoon on his back before setting Elias up on a table with a couple of ukeleles and a tambourine before hitting the Swanton Bomb on it all and getting the win on RAW.

Result: Jeff Hardy def. Elias

Match rating: A