RAW Results: New No.1 Contender crowned; Lynch and Belair involved in huge brawl

Big E kicked off the RAW after Crown Jewel and issued an open challenge for the WWE Title. Rollins answered the challenge and Big E said that he lost to Edge at Crown Jewel and that meant he had to the 'back of the line.'

Rollins was adamant about setting up the match right away but Rey Mysterio interrupted him and demanded a Title shot for himself. Finn Balor was the next to claim a match with Big E, followed by Kevin Owens.

They started citing their past Title reigns before Rollins attacked Owens. A brawl broke out and Seth escaped a Stunner from KO. Owens chased after Rollins but Deville came out and set up a Fatal Four-Way Ladder Match between Balor, Rollins, KO, and Mysterio for tonight's main event.

Street Profits vs. Dirty Dawgs vs. Alpha Academy on RAW (No.1 Contender's match for RAW Tag Team Titles)

Ford and Gable kicked off the match and the latter had a hold locked in but the Profits came back and took control of the bout before we headed for a break. Back on RAW, Ziggler was in the ring with Ford and took a powerbomb before Otis was tagged in.

Dawkins came in and got a near fall off of Chad before hitting a Spinebuster on Roode. Dawkins went for the tag to Ford but Omos came out and distracted him, letting the Dirty Dawgs pick up the win with the ZigZag - Spinebuster combo to Dawkins.

Result: Dirty Dawgs def. Street Profits & Alpha Academy and will face RK-Bro in a RAW Tag Team Title match

Grade: B-

Zelina Vega was out next on RAW for her coronation as the new Queen after winning the Queen's Crown tournament at Crown Jewel. She yelled at the ring announcer for messing up her introduction before sitting down on the throne in the ring.

