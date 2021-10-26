×
Create
Notifications

RAW Results: New No.1 Contender crowned; Lynch and Belair involved in huge brawl

Rollins and Big E are set to collide while Zelina Vega has started her reign over WWE.
Rollins and Big E are set to collide while Zelina Vega has started her reign over WWE.
Jojo
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Oct 26, 2021 09:00 AM IST
Listicle

Big E kicked off the RAW after Crown Jewel and issued an open challenge for the WWE Title. Rollins answered the challenge and Big E said that he lost to Edge at Crown Jewel and that meant he had to the 'back of the line.'

👀@WWERollins
@WWEBigE
#WWERaw https://t.co/Pz6KZHcO0i

Rollins was adamant about setting up the match right away but Rey Mysterio interrupted him and demanded a Title shot for himself. Finn Balor was the next to claim a match with Big E, followed by Kevin Owens.

.@FinnBalor wants the one title he has never held.The #WWEChampionship!#WWERaw https://t.co/6RAhVoxtVw

They started citing their past Title reigns before Rollins attacked Owens. A brawl broke out and Seth escaped a Stunner from KO. Owens chased after Rollins but Deville came out and set up a Fatal Four-Way Ladder Match between Balor, Rollins, KO, and Mysterio for tonight's main event.

BREAKING: TONIGHT on the season premiere of #WWERaw, there will be a #LadderMatch to determine who will earn a #WWEChampionship opportunity against @WWEBigE!@WWERollins vs. @reymysterio vs. @FightOwensFight vs. @FinnBalor https://t.co/dj6sldoCUS

Street Profits vs. Dirty Dawgs vs. Alpha Academy on RAW (No.1 Contender's match for RAW Tag Team Titles)

Who will earn a Raw Tag Team Title shot against #RKBro TONIGHT?The #StreetProfits are looking like they want the smoke! #WWERaw @MontezFordWWE @AngeloDawkins https://t.co/Jy0hMsBJfb

Ford and Gable kicked off the match and the latter had a hold locked in but the Profits came back and took control of the bout before we headed for a break. Back on RAW, Ziggler was in the ring with Ford and took a powerbomb before Otis was tagged in.

Dawkins came in and got a near fall off of Chad before hitting a Spinebuster on Roode. Dawkins went for the tag to Ford but Omos came out and distracted him, letting the Dirty Dawgs pick up the win with the ZigZag - Spinebuster combo to Dawkins.

.@TheGiantOmos, meet BIG BOB!@RealRobertRoode
#WWERaw https://t.co/Yj1NEdB1lH

Result: Dirty Dawgs def. Street Profits & Alpha Academy and will face RK-Bro in a RAW Tag Team Title match

THE DIRTY DAWGS WIN!!!@HEELZiggler & @RealRobertRoode face #RKBro TONIGHT for the #WWERaw #TagTeamTitles! https://t.co/wtn7j9P9Gt

Grade: B-

Zelina Vega was out next on RAW for her coronation as the new Queen after winning the Queen's Crown tournament at Crown Jewel. She yelled at the ring announcer for messing up her introduction before sitting down on the throne in the ring.

So majestic. So very, very majestic.@TheaTrinidad
#WWERaw https://t.co/8BsmedHFga
1 / 7 NEXT
Edited by Alan John
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी