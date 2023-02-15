WWE Raw results: What did Roman Reigns say on Cody Rhodes' motivational promo with Sami Zayn?

Roman Reigns recently reacted to a segment on WWE RAW between Cody Rhodes and Sami Zayn. The American Nightmare is currently booked to fight the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at WrestleMania 39, but he insists Zayn be the one to stand up against him.

On Monday Night RAW, Cody Rhodes motivated Sami Zayn to achieve the herculean task of capturing the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship from Reigns at Elimination Chamber 2023. It was a solid promo that rejuvenated the crowd's interest in a potential 'Undisputed Sami' scenario. However, The Tribal Chief just laughed it off.

Taking to his newly opened TikTok account, Roman Reigns posted a part of the promo's video and then delivered a daunting response.

"If you gotta have a pep rally to convince each other that you can beat me, you don't stand a chance."

The Head of the Table isn't playing around. He has sworn to destroy Sami Zayn in front of his family at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event this Saturday. WWE has done a great job in portraying its champion as confident enough to strike down his foes despite the recent turmoil in The Bloodline and the new threat embodied by Cody Rhodes.

However, Reigns is going to have less backup for his upcoming showdown. He plans to fight his former Honorary Uce without Jimmy and Jey Uso at ringside. Only Paul Heyman and potentially Solo Sikoa will be accompanying the Undisputed Champion.

Could The Tribal Chief's 'overconfidence' be taken advantage of by Sami Zayn? We will find out this Saturday at the Elimination Chamber.

Fans demand a Triple-Threat Match between Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn, and Cody Rhodes for the WWE Title at WrestleMania 39

Although Sami Zayn's popularity has surged to an extreme in the past few years, the WWE Universe believes that Roman Reigns will retain his World Title at The Elimination Chamber. However, they haven't excluded The Master Strategist from their scenarios altogether.

A Triple Threat Match at the Grandest Stage of Them All is the right way to end the story between the WWE Title competitors. That way, Zayn could get some credibility as the next major babyface going into SummerSlam.

Dave Meltzer also gave an update on the potential Triple-Threat scenes. Unfortunately, WWE reportedly has set WrestleMania plans in stone.

"They have not been changing (the plans)... There have been changes from months back, but I would say that a month back everything happened exactly the same, unlike every year before WrestleMania. Now, there hasn’t been, so they (Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes) should not beat Sami Zayn (at WrestleMania)."

Roman Reigns will complete 900 days as Universal Champion in a couple of days. The epitome of dominance, it would be difficult for the next poster boy to fill his massive shoes.

Who do you think will dethrone the Tribal Chief? Let us know in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes