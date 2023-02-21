WWE Raw results: Why did Brock Lesnar lose by DQ at Elimination Chamber? Former US Champion opens up

On the latest episode of WWE RAW, a legend chastised Brock Lesnar for his controversial loss at Elimination Chamber. The Beast Incarnate didn't appear this Monday, but his WrestleMania 39 plans have potentially been revealed.

Lesnar has been involved in a feud with Bobby Lashley for several months. His most recent fight at the Chamber resulted in a defeat as Brock was disqualified for low blowing his opponent. Following the bout, The Beast went on a rampage that didn't even spare referee Chad Patton.

Former United States Champion MVP criticized Brock Lesnar on WWE RAW for his actions at the Elimination Chamber. According to him, The Beast took the coward's route by going low on his opponent instead of successfully breaking free of Bobby Lashley's Hurt Lock.

MVP also pointed out that his client Omos is ready to fight Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 39. He challenged the 10-time world champion to show up next week and confront his new opponent. The recent events have put a damper on Lesnar potentially fighting Gunther at the Showcase of the Immortals though.

On the topic of a Hurt Business reunion, MVP and Lashley have gained a newfound respect for each other in the past few months. Both were part of several intriguing backstage segments. The sudden re-emergence of Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin as a tag team also hints at a reunion.

Kurt Angle believes Brock Lesnar should revert to his heel persona on WWE RAW

The 'Cowboy' Brock Lesnar has been a huge favorite of the audience since its inception. However, it has failed to propel The Beast Incarnate on the big stages. He has been one of the best villains in WWE history and Kurt Angle believes he will profit from the same.

Speaking on The Kurt Angle Show, the Olympic hero questioned WWE's decision to have Brock Lesnar on WWE RAW as a babyface. He opined that Brock's grumpy nature in real life suited the role.

"He has heel written all over him. There’s no babyface Brock. I don’t know how he ended up being a babyface, because this guy doesn’t like people, he doesn’t like life. He’s just miserable. But you know what? He’s actually a really good guy, I’m not gonna lie to you. But Brock is not the babyface type of guy. He’s definitely a heel."

Brock was pitched to be a good guy due to his long-term program with Roman Reigns. He is currently a tweener, involving himself in random feuds for baseless reasons. The Beast's potential rivalry with Omos could solidify his face turn.

