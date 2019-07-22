WWE RAW Reunion (22nd July 2019): Start Time, Predictions, Location & more of Monday Night RAW

What will be in store for the WWE Universe at RAW Reunion?

The WWE Universe is in for a treat on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW. With the likes of Stone Cold Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair and DX coming back for tonight, the episode has been rightfully dubbed as RAW Reunion.

In addition to the aforementioned names, the WWE Universe will also witness Kurt Angle, Mick Foley, Diesel, Razor Ramon, Booker T amongst many others paying a visit to the Red Brand.

Will we see some of these legends inserting themselves into certain storylines? Well, one thing is for certain. We can expect a lot of fireworks!

After losing his title at Extreme Rules following the cash-in by Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins was determined to win back his gold and free the WWE Universe from the tyranny of The Beast. He did have his work cut out last week as he had to go through nine other men to win the 10-man cross-branded All-Star Battle Royale and earn a shot at Lesnar and the Universal Championship at SummerSlam.

And The Beastslayer punched his ticket with a terrific performance and will look to dethrone The Beast once again at The Biggest Party Of The Summer.

Not many people can boast beating The Beast twice in a year! Will Rollins be able to conquer The Conqueror once again?

After her deserving win in the Fatal Four-Way Elimination match, Natalya became the next challenger for The Man, Becky Lynch, and her RAW Women's Championship.

While the two are great friends outside the ring, things did become heated up last week as both women went at it in a war of words.

Will the tension reach fever pitch at the RAW Reunion?

The Club has made it their mission to wreck Ricochet's life in the Red Brand. The One and Only was once again laid out by the trio of AJ Styles, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. Even though he did get some retribution, The Club did stand tall over The Lucha House Party last week and put the entire RAW roster on notice.

Will the trio continue their reign of terror or will Ricochet find new allies to counter them?

Guess you will have to tune-in to find out!

WWE RAW Reunion Live location, date and start time

Venue: Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL

Day and Date: Monday, July 22nd, 2019

Start Time: 8 PM ET (US), 1 AM (UK)

Where to watch WWE RAW Reunion

WWE RAW Reunion can be watched live on USA Network in the United States of America, while the show will air on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena in the UK.

How, when and where to watch WWE RAW Reunion in India

WWE RAW Reunion can be watched live on Sony Ten 1 and Ten 3 (Hindi) channels in India. The show will air from 5:30 AM on 23rd July.

Catch all the Live Updates from RAW Reunion right here!