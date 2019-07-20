WWE Raw Reunion: 4 New feuds that could emerge from the show

A million-dollar feud in the making.

This week's episode of Monday Night Raw will emanate live from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. However, it won't be a regular show as WWE have coined it as the Raw Reunion where multiple legends from the past will return to the place that made them legends.

The list of legends includes Stone Cold Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, Shawn Michaels, Ric Flair, Kurt Angle, Mick Foley and many more. With all that star power set to be in the same place, the expectation from the fans will be at an all-time high. WWE's next big PPV SummerSlam is only three weeks away, and the Raw Reunion could help WWE in setting up the matches for the PPV.

The chances for the seeds of some dream matches to be planted at Raw Reunion are higher than ever. Here are the four potential feuds that could emerge from the upcoming week's episode of Raw.

__________________________________________________________________________

#4 The Undertaker and Drew McIntyre

The Scottish Psychopath could be the perfect opponent for the Deadman at SummerSlam.

Out of all the young superstars on the roster, Drew McIntyre is the most realistic option to face The Undertaker at SummerSlam. The Scottish Psychopath had lost to The Undertaker in a tag team match at Extreme Rules, and it could be time for them to lock horns in one-on-one at SummerSlam.

According to various reports, The Undertaker is very impressed with McIntyre and had hand-picked him to be one of his opponents after the disappointing match with Goldberg at Super ShowDown. The Undertaker and McIntyre had a brief stare-down during their match at Extreme Rules, and the mere sight of it proved that the Scottish Psychopath has all it takes to be The Deadman’s SummerSlam opponent.

The Undertaker could be among the legends to appear at Raw Reunion this Monday, and unless WWE has other plans for The Deadman, we can expect McIntyre lay out the challenge on the show.

