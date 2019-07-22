WWE Raw Reunion: 5 Past vs. Present confrontations we would love to see on the show

What will transpire when the past takes over the present for one night?

WWE will bring us a special episode of Monday Night Raw live from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. The company has coined it as the Raw Reunion where multiple legends from the past will return to the WWE for one night.

The list of legends includes Stone Cold Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, Shawn Michaels, Ric Flair, Kurt Angle, Mick Foley and many more. The reunion appears to be a desperation move from the USA Network as their executives had suggested the idea to the WWE to launch this special episode to improve the ratings.

Despite any corporate agenda behind the show, the old-school wrestling fans would love to see their favorite superstars in the WWE once again. The other benefit we could derive from the show is the sight of some current superstars sharing the ring with the legends. Here are five past vs. present confrontations we would love to see at the Raw Reunion.

__________________________________________________________________________

#5 R-Truth & ManKind

Will Mick Foley channel his alter-ego to capture the 24/7 title?

Mick Foley was the one who introduced the 24/7 Championship to the WWE Universe on the 20th May episode of Raw. The title is the PG version of the Hardcore Championship, and though it received severe criticism from the fans at first, it has become an integral part of the show in a matter of few weeks.

The 24/7 title has changed hands 19-times since its inception, with the current champion R-Truth already having nine reigns with the championship. Every week a mob of superstars try to take the title away from the current champion, and this week R-Truth could find himself as the target of some legends.

Mick Foley was the first person to hold the Hardcore Championship, and we can be sure he would love to capture the modern-day version of the title. He could revert to his crazier side by channeling his alter-ego ManKind to outsmart R-Truth and win the 24/7 title on the Raw Reunion.

1 / 5 NEXT