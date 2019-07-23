WWE RAW Reunion Grades (22nd July 2019): Grading tonight’s show, fights and moments

The Fiend was back on Raw, but did he 'hurt' or 'heal'?

It’s fair to say that Raw has been unpredictable in recent weeks, an exciting show full of optimism one week followed by an arduous, slog of a show the next. Tonight’s Raw was always going to be unpredictable with over thirty former Superstars scheduled to appear for ‘Raw Reunion.'

WWE advertised ‘A Moment of Bliss’ with Becky Lynch, as well as more build for the Seth Rollins vs. Brock Lesnar Universal Championship match at SummerSlam for tonight’s Raw. However, the main focus was on the reunion and the rare scheduled appearances from the likes of Hulk Hogan and Steve Austin.

These reunion shows can often be hit and miss. The number of legends set to appear does create the potential for some iconic Raw moments, but a lot of the time these sort of shows, such as Raw 25, are nothing more than disjointed segments used for cheap nostalgic pops.

So what did Raw Reunion have in store? Let’s find out as we break down the show and assign each individual match and moment its own grade.

#1 Cena kicks off the show

The show kicked off with John Cena making his way down to the ring to hype up the crowd and talk about all the legends that were there for Raw Reunion.

Cena spoke about how he isn’t around as much anymore but that WWE will always be his home. Ironically, this was very reminiscent of the promos that The Rock used to cut whenever he returned for a one-off appearance from Hollywood.

The Usos came down and had a light-hearted rap battle with Cena before Rikishi came out to join in the fun. The fun was short-lived, however, as The Revival crashed the party, along with D-Von Dudley for some reason, and this led to a tag team match between The Usos and The Revival.

Usos went on to beat the Raw Tag Team Champions, seemingly setting up another title match between the two teams in the future. This was a decent, if unspectacular way, to start the Raw Reunion. Would things get any better from here?

Grade: B-

