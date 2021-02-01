WWE RAW after the Royal Rumble- 5 Surprises that could happen- Drew McIntyre's next opponent revealed, Major heel turn, Big return

WWE RAW is just around the corner, even though it's just been a minute since Royal Rumble 2021. The fact of the matter is that the WWE engine doesn't stop, and the men and women of the company work round-the-clock and round-the-year for our entertainment.

To keep the momentum going after all of the action that transpired at Royal Rumble 2021, WWE RAW will need a few headlines to emerge from it, and this could happen in the form of surprises galore.

One or more of these surprises could certainly happen on this week's show. Which of these WWE RAW surprises do you think will enhance the product, and how many others will take away from it?

In fact, not one but two heel turns could take place on WWE RAW this week.

#5 Sheamus turns on Drew McIntyre on WWE RAW, challenging him for the WWE Championship

Seeing Edge and Christian hug in the middle of the Royal Rumble in 2021 was satisfying. I am happy. My childhood is slowly coming back pic.twitter.com/EFTUMVk6Aa — Tyson Brooks (@TheInfiniteEGO_) February 1, 2021

After Edge and Christian reunited at the Royal Rumble, it is all too possible that WWE will advertise a match of this nature on the episode of WWE RAW after the Royal Rumble - Edge and Christian take on Drew McIntyre and Sheamus. Knowing how WWE books, Edge and Drew McIntyre will tease a showdown before Edge goes for Roman Reigns at WrestleMania. It just makes sense because he's a babyface, and so is Drew McIntyre (Roman Reigns is not).

But before Edge and Christian can reunite on WWE RAW, Sheamus could turn heel and take his own partner out in the ultimate twist.

WWE has been teasing a feud with Sheamus and Drew McIntyre for the longest time. Obviously, these two friends want to work with one another and elevate each other because there's history to be explored between the two men involved.